March 7, 2018 / 12:43 PM / a day ago

Dollar Tree's quarterly same-store sales miss estimates, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Discount store operator Dollar Tree Inc reported holiday quarter same-store sales that missed analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, sending its shares down as much as 13 percent in premarket trade.

Sales at established stores rose 2.4 percent, lower than the average analyst estimate of 2.73 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $1.04 billion, or $4.37 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 3, from $321.8 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $6.36 billion from $5.64 billion.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru

