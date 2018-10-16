FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 5:20 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Activist investor Icahn takes stake in Dollar Tree: NY Post

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn is accumulating a significant stake in discount chain Dollar Tree Inc, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

August 18, 2017: Carl Icahn, special adviser to President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Icahn's plans for the stake were not immediately clear, the report here added.

Icahn’s previous foray into the discount retailing industry resulted in the sale of Family Dollar to Dollar Tree in 2014. He was then Family Dollar’s largest shareholder.

Neither Icahn nor Dollar Tree responded to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Dollar Tree shares rose 5.4 percent to $85.30 on Tuesday morning following the news.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

