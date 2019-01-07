Activist Starboard seeks Family Dollar sale, board changes at Dollar Tree

(Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP on Monday called on Dollar Tree Inc to sell its underperforming Family Dollar business and proposed replacing a majority of its board after taking an almost 2-percent stake in the company.

A customer walks out of a Dollar Tree discount store in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2017. Picture taken February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

In a statement, Dollar Tree said its board had “the right balance” and did not comment on the fund’s call for a change in pricing strategy and a sale of a business, which now accounts for more than half of its 14,000 U.S. stores.

Starboard, one of the best-known funds specializing in forcing boards to make strategic moves to boost shareholder returns, said that Family Dollar was now worth far less than the $8.5 billion the discount store operator paid for it in 2015.

“We believe Dollar Tree should explore all strategic alternatives for Family Dollar, including a sale of the business,” Starboard Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Smith said in a letter to the company.

“The market is likely only ascribing approximately $1 billion - $3 billion of value to Family Dollar based on the current stock price,” Smith said.

The purchase of Family Dollar’s roughly 8,000 stores four years ago was aimed at fending off growing competition from Walmart Inc and fellow discounter Dollar General Corp.

However, close proximity to certain Dollar General and Walmart stores as well as a growing shift to online shopping have led to sluggish same-store sales growth and sent its shares down 15 percent over the past year, lagging Dollar General and Canada’s Dollarama Inc.

Dollar Tree shares rose 4 percent in early morning trade.

Starboard said its stake in Dollar Tree was 1.7 percent, or about $370 million, making it the ninth biggest shareholder in a company controlled mainly by institutional investors.

It said it was seeking to replace seven of the retailer’s 12-member board and urged the company to move away from its strict $1 ceiling for Dollar Tree-branded stores.

Dollar Tree said that the activist investor’s nominations came out of the blue without any prior engagement or communication.

Its board was equipped with the right “skills and perspectives” to make its business a success, especially after adding four new independent directors since May 2016, Dollar Tree said.

Starboard said that Dollar Tree’s price ceiling of $1, which it has maintained since its founding thirty years ago, has restricted it from offering better quality products, while multiple and higher price points have worked in favor of rivals Dollar General and Dollarama.