Fairfax Media spinoff Domain says CEO to resign

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Real estate classifieds company Domain Holdings Australia Ltd said on Monday that its chief executive, Antony Catalano, had decided to step down, citing personal reasons.

The Fairfax Media spinoff said in a statement that a domestic and international search had started for Catalano’s successor, and that Chairman Nick Falloon would act as executive chairman in the interim.

The company also said that it expects revenue growth of 13 percent in 2018. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Malcolm Foster)