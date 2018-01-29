U.S. Cove Point LNG plant to start in early March-Dominion Energy

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - ** Dominion Energy expects the Cove Point liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in Maryland to be in service in early March, according to a fourth-quarter results presentation on Monday ** The site was first expected to start shipping cargoes in the fourth quarter of 2017 ** Dominion Energy says the facility is being cooled down to make LNG after the introduction of feed gas in December ** The 5.25 million-tonnes-per-annum LNG plant is in the final stages of being commissioned, it said ** Dominion sold the project’s capacity for 20 years to a subsidiary of GAIL (India) Ltd and to ST Cove Point, a joint venture between units of Japanese trading company Sumitomo Corp and Tokyo Gas Co Ltd

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Adrian Croft