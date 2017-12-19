FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dominion Energy denies LNG contract renegotiations
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 19, 2017 / 5:43 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Dominion Energy denies LNG contract renegotiations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc said on Tuesday it has no plans to renegotiate any of its liquefied natural gas sales contracts, a day after India’s oil minister said Indian gas firm GAIL (India) Ltd was renegotiating its deal with the U.S. firm.

The company also said in a statement that commercial operations at its Cove Point LNG export terminal in Maryland would start early next year, a nudge back from an anticipated in-service date of end of 2017.

Dominion said it continues to talk with customers ahead of the launch of commercial operations at its 5.25 million-tonnes-per-annum plant, but said it has no plans to renegotiate any contract terms. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.