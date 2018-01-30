FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 7:30 AM / a day ago

UK's Domino's sees FY profit above estimates after Q4 sales boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest pizza delivery firm Domino’s Pizza said on Tuesday annual pretax profit would be slightly ahead of market expectations as it posted an 18.2 percent jump in fourth-quarter sales.

The company, which has most of its 1,192 stores in the UK but also operates in Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, said group system sales for the 13 weeks to Dec. 24 rose to 321.8 million pounds ($451 million) from 272.4 million pounds a year ago.

Sales at UK stores open over a year rose 6.1 percent during the 13-week period. Orders rose sharply since the launch of British television music competition X Factor as more people ordered food at home, the company said. ($1 = 0.7135 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

