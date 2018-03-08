FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 7:29 AM / in 2 days

British pizza chain Domino's full-year profit rises 10.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group Plc, Britain’s biggest pizza-delivery firm, on Thursday reported a 10.2 percent rise in full-year pretax profit on strength in domestic and other European markets.

Underlying pretax profit rose to 94.4 million pounds ($131.1 million) in the 52 weeks ended Dec. 24, from 85.7 million pounds a year earlier, the company said.

Domino’s Pizza, which has most of its 1,192 stores in the UK, and also operates in Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, said sales at UK stores that were open for more than a year rose 4.8 percent over the period.

System sales rose 15 percent to 1.16 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7198 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B and Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

