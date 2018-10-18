FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 18, 2018 / 7:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Domino's Pizza UK cuts FY outlook, launches new buyback

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc’s UK franchise Domino’s Pizza Group trimmed its full year forecast for pretax profit in line with market expectations on Thursday while announcing a new 25 million pounds ($32.70 million) share buyback plan.

A Domino's Pizza restaurant is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

The company said it now expects pretax profit to be in the middle of the range of market expectations that it calculates as between 93 million and 99.6 million pounds.

It said in August it was on course to meet a higher previous company-compiled consensus of between 95.9 million pounds and 101.4 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7645 pounds)

Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.