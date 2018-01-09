Domino's CEO to step down in June

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc said on Tuesday its chief executive, Patrick Doyle, planned to leave the company in June and would be replaced by Richard Allison, currently president of its international business.

Shares of Domino’s were down 2.1 percent at $202.45 in after-hours trading.

Doyle has been Domino’s CEO since 2010.

The biggest U.S. pizza delivery chain also said it would promote Domino’s USA President Russell Weiner to the newly created role of chief operating officer. Both the new appointments are effective July 1. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)