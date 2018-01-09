FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Domino's CEO to step down in June
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 9, 2018 / 11:03 PM / a day ago

Domino's CEO to step down in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc said on Tuesday its chief executive, Patrick Doyle, planned to leave the company in June and would be replaced by Richard Allison, currently president of its international business.

Shares of Domino’s were down 2.1 percent at $202.45 in after-hours trading.

Doyle has been Domino’s CEO since 2010.

The biggest U.S. pizza delivery chain also said it would promote Domino’s USA President Russell Weiner to the newly created role of chief operating officer. Both the new appointments are effective July 1. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
