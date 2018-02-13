FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 9:47 PM / a day ago

Australia's Domino's Pizza posts stronger interim profit as sales grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian fast-food chain Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd said interim profit rose 17 percent, helped by increasing sales across its vast network of stores.

Net profit was A$58.7 million ($46.13 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, up from A$50 million a year ago, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pizza Enterprises, which holds the rights to the Domino’s franchise in seven countries from Japan to France, declared an interim dividend of 58.1 cents, compared to 48.4 cents per share from a year ago. ($1 = 1.2724 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye/Mark Heinrich)

