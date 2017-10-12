FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Domino's shares slip as same-store sales growth slows
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 12, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 5 days ago

Domino's shares slip as same-store sales growth slows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The sign of a Domino's Pizza restaurant is seen in Paris, France, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

REUTERS - Domino’s Pizza Inc, the biggest U.S. pizza delivery chain, reported slower same-store sales growth in the third quarter, sending its shares down 3 percent in pre-market trade.

The company’s comp-store sales growth at its own restaurants slumped to 8.4 percent from 13.8 percent a year earlier. Still, it beat the 6.6 percent rise expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Domino’s shares have gained 31.3 percent this year, as the company has outperformed rivals such as Yum Brands’ Pizza Hut.

The company posted a better-than-expected profit on Thursday on higher demand in the United States. Net income rose to $56.4 million, or $1.18 per share, from $47.2 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned a profit of $1.27 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.22, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue in its supply chain business, through which it supplies ingredients and machinery to franchisees, rose 13.3 percent to $402.1 million. Supply chain revenue accounted for 62.5 percent of the company’s revenue in the quarter.

Total revenue rose 13.6 percent to $643.6 million, above the average analyst estimate of $627.4 million.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.