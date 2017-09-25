FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-LPC-DomusVi to launch €1bn bond-to-loan refinancing
#Healthcare
September 25, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 23 days ago

REFILE-LPC-DomusVi to launch €1bn bond-to-loan refinancing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds missing word in third para.)

By Max Bower

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - French nursing homes operator DomusVi has announced its intention to issue shortly a €1.02bn senior secured term loan B and a €130m revolving credit facility, as it looks to refinance all of its existing fixed and floating rate 2021 notes.

Terms of the deal are yet to be determined and are subject to market conditions, the firm said.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole and Natixis are leading the deal, with a bank meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

DomusVi’s outstanding notes include €480m of 6.875% fixed rated 2021s and €200m of 4.25% floating rate 2021s.

ICG acquired DomusVi from PAI Partners in July alongside DomusVi’s founder Yves Journel.

B1/B rated DomusVi operates 315 nursing homes, primarily in France and Spain, employing over 28,000 people. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

