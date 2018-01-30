FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 2:06 PM / in 20 hours

Doping: UKAD gets 6 million pounds cash injection from government

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) will receive an additional 6.1 million pounds ($8.6 million) funding from the government to promote clean sport in the run-up to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, sports minister Tracey Crouch said on Tuesday.

The funding, which will be spread over two years and represents about a 50 percent increase in UKAD’s annual budget, came after a review of UKAD’s operations by the government’s department of culture, media and sport (DCMS).

“We must do all we can to make sure sport is free from doping and that players and fans are confident that there is a level playing field,” Crouch said in a statement.

”This 6 million pounds additional funding for UKAD will help us take the fight even harder to those trying to cheat through doping.

“It will also help educate people at all levels of sport about the dangers of image and performance enhancing drugs and maintain UKAD’s standing as one of the leading anti-doping agencies in the world.”

The review suggests UKAD should consider submitting a framework to government and sports to allow doping control officers to have “unfettered access” to conduct random testing at competitions.

UKAD chair Trevor Pearce is looking forward to working closely with the government.

“This clear commitment to clean sport from government will allow us to increase the effectiveness of our current investigation, testing and education programmes, and also importantly to expand our investment into new approaches in the fight against doping,” he added.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

