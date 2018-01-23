FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 7:25 AM / 2 days ago

DP Eurasia delivers 33 percent sales growth in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - DP Eurasia, which operates the Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, reported a 32.8 percent rise in annual sales on Tuesday helped by expansion of its store networks.

DP Eurasia, the largest pizza delivery firm in Turkey and the third biggest in Russia by number of stores, also said it expects its adjusted EBITDA to be in line with expectations.

Its system stores sales, comprising those from its corporate and franchised stores, rose to 859.8 million Turkish lira ($227.02 million) from 647.4 million lira.

The company, which debuted on the London Stock Exchange last year, reported 10 percent growth in like-for-like sales in Turkey and 28.9 percent in Russia driven by online orders.

Online orders, supported by revamped mobile apps and investment in its technology, accounted for 51.8 percent of all deliveries in the period compared to 42.4 percent in 2016, it said.

$1 = 3.7874 lira Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdynia; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
