January 22, 2018 / 6:32 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

CORRECTED: DP World and India's NIIF to invest up to $3 billion in transport, logistics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects acronym NIF to NIIF in headline, paragraph one, and paragraph three)

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai-based ports operator DP World and India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), a quasi sovereign wealth fund, said on Monday they had created a fund to invest up to $3 billion of equity in the transport and logistics sectors in India.

The money will target acquiring assets and developing projects in sea and river ports, freight corridors, special economic zones, inland container terminals, and logistics infrastructure such as cold storage, the two organisations said.

It follows NIIF in October signing a $1 billion investment deal with another United Arab Emirates-based player, a unit of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world.

DP World, which operates several ports in India, said in January last year it was partnering with Canadian pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec to create an investment vehicle worth $3.7 billion that would invest in ports and terminals worldwide.

Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Saeed Azhar

