FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 26, 2018 / 9:52 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Dr. Reddy's second-quarter profit surges nearly 70 percent

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories posted a 69.7 percent jump in second-quarter profit on Friday, helped by new product launches.

Net profit rose to 5.18 billion rupees ($70.63 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 3.05 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. reut.rs/2D59Ht2

That handily beat analysts’ expectations of 3.52 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Net sales rose 5.6 percent to 36.87 billion rupees.

($1 = 73.3350 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.