Feb 23 (Reuters) - Data-sharing business Dropbox Inc on Friday filed for an initial public offering of up to $500 million with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company said it plans to have its common stock listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "DBX". bit.ly/2omUnih

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC, J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank Securities are some of the leading underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)