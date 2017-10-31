India's Dr. Reddy's Q2 profit slips, but beats estimates

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd reported a better-than-expected second-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

Its net profit came in at 3.05 billion rupees ($47.06 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, versus 3.09 billion rupees a year ago, the company said. (bit.ly/2z6HNtJ)

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 2.88 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed. ($1 = 64.8050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)