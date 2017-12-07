FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's DS Smith first-half profit slips on higher costs
December 7, 2017 / 7:26 AM / a day ago

Britain's DS Smith first-half profit slips on higher costs

Dec 7 (Reuters) - British packaging group DS Smith said first-half profit slipped as gains from acquisitions and strong revenues from its European and e-commerce customers were offset by higher costs.

DS Smith, a maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said profit before tax slipped to 144 million pounds ($192.57 million) for the six months ended Oct. 31 from 146 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 18.6 percent to 2.80 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.7478 pounds Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

