FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Former CEO of Dubai's DSI sells stake to Tabarak Investment -Zawya
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 11, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 2 months ago

Former CEO of Dubai's DSI sells stake to Tabarak Investment -Zawya

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - A former chief executive of Dubai's Drake & Scull International, Khaldoun Tabari, has sold his stake in the Dubai builder to strategic investor Tabarak Investment, Zawya reported on Sunday, citing a source.

Tabarak's stake stands at about 18 to 20 percent after the sale, making it the largest shareholder in the company, the source told Zawya, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale is believed to have taken place on Thursday.

DSI's chief executive Wael Allan confirmed to Zawya that a sale transaction had taken place but did not elaborate. A DSI spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.