Software maker SS&C to buy DST Systems in $5.4 bln deal
January 11, 2018 / 11:55 AM / 2 days ago

Software maker SS&C to buy DST Systems in $5.4 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Software maker SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc said on Thursday it will acquire DST Systems Inc in a $5.4 billion deal, as it seeks to expand its footprint in financial technology software.

SS&C said it will pay $84 in cash for each DST share.

Reuters on Wednesday reported SS&C was in advanced talks to buy DST, sending DST’s shares up nearly 23 percent to $79.89.

The stock was up another 3.9 percent at $83 in premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

