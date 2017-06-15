FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dow, DuPont merger wins antitrust approval with conditions
June 15, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 2 months ago

Dow, DuPont merger wins antitrust approval with conditions

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - The planned merger of DuPont and Dow Chemical Co on Thursday has won U.S. antitrust approval on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.

The deal between the chemical manufacturing titans was announced in December 2015 in what was billed as an all-stock merger valued at $130 billion, in a first step toward breaking up into three separate businesses. (Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

