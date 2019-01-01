Dubai 2019 budget to slow spending growth, sees small revenue rise

A general view of the Dubai skyline shows the Burj Khalifa building March 25, 2010.REUTERS/Mohammed Salem/Files

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai expects to slow the growth of state spending this year but continue spending heavily on infrastructure as it prepares to host the Expo 2020 world’s fair, a statement by the emirate’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said on Tuesday.

State spending will total 56.8 billion dirhams ($15.5 billion), Dubai’s 2019 budget plan said. That would be only a marginal increase from last year’s original budget plan of 56.6 billion dirhams, which was a 19.5 percent rise from 2017.

Meanwhile, state revenues are projected to reach 51 billion dirhams this year, up 1.2 percent from last year’s budget plan, the statement said.