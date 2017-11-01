FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Private equity firm Permira to buy Duff & Phelps for $1.75 bln
Sections
Featured
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Apple
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
New York Attack
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
Special Report
Editor's Picks
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2017 / 12:53 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Private equity firm Permira to buy Duff & Phelps for $1.75 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, financial and legal advisers)

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Permira Funds said on Wednesday it would buy corporate finance adviser Duff & Phelps for $1.75 billion to tap the growing demand for advisory services as regulators push for improved corporate practices.

U.S. regulators have tightened the noose on companies’ accounting and corporate practices since the 2009 financial crisis. The recent accounts scandal at Wells Fargo and a data breach at Equifax have revived calls for stricter scrutiny.

“Companies of all sizes and across all industries demand sound, objective and independent counsel to help them execute their most important business decisions,” said Nic Volpi, Partner at Permira.

The deal, Permira’s first financial services investment in the United States, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.

Carlyle Group and Neuberger Berman are among those selling stake in Duff & Phelps, which was founded in 1932 as an investment research firm. (reut.rs/2h2QApZ)

UBS Investment Bank, Permira’s financial adviser, provided financing for the deal. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom was the legal adviser.

Duff & Phelps was advised by Evercore, while Kirkland & Ellis and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius were the legal advisers. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.