Aug 10 (Reuters) - Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, an affiliated manager of Virtus Investment Partners Inc appointed Benjamin Bielawski as senior research analyst to cover global utilities.

Bielawski, the fourth analyst to join Duff & Phelps' infrastructure group in the past year, comes from Institutional Capital LLC (ICAP), where he worked for 18 years. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)