Nov 3 (Reuters) - Utility company Duke Energy Corp reported a 19 percent drop in third-quarter profit, hurt by higher expenses.

Net income attributable to Duke Energy fell to $954 million, or $1.36 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.18 billion, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2zcdgsK)

Total operating revenue slipped to $6.48 billion from $6.58 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)