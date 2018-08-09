FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 3:44 AM / in an hour

Dun & Bradstreet to go private for $5.38 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Data and analytics company Dun & Bradstreet Corp said on Wednesday it would be acquired by a group of investors led by CC Capital, Cannae Holdings and funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners LP, for $5.38 billion in cash.

Dun & Bradstreet shareholders will receive $145 in cash for each common share, the company said.

The price represents a premium of 18 percent to the stock’s Wednesday close. The deal value is based on 37.1 million shares outstanding, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Including debt of $1.5 billion, the deal is valued at $6.9 billion.

The deal will be financed through a combination of committed equity financing provided by the investor group, as well as debt financing, the company said.

J.P. Morgan is serving as financial adviser to Dun & Bradstreet, and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is serving as its legal counsel.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
