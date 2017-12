LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - British homewares retailer Dunelm has appointed Nick Wilkinson, the former boss of Evans Cycles, as its new chief executive, it said on Thursday.

Wilkinson will start his new job on Feb. 1 next year, Dunelm said.

He was CEO of Evans Cycles for five years to 2016 and prior to that worked for Maxeda DIY, a Belgian and Dutch home improvement retailer, and Dixons, the electricals retailer. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)