Oct 11 (Reuters) - British retailer Dunelm Group said first-quarter revenue rose nearly 25 percent as favourable weather drew more customers to its stores.

Dunelm, which sells cushions, bedding and kitchen equipment, said revenue for the 13 weeks to Sept. 30 rose 24.8 percent to 247.9 million pounds ($327.15 million).

Sales at its stores open for over a year rose 9.3 percent. ($1 = 0.7577 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)