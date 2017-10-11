UPDATE 1-UK homewares retailer Dunelm sales boosted by favourable weather

(Adds details)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - British retailer Dunelm Group said first-quarter revenue rose nearly 25 percent as favourable weather drew more customers to its stores.

Dunelm, which sells cushions, bedding and kitchen equipment, said revenue for the 13 weeks to Sept. 30 rose 24.8 percent to 247.9 million pounds ($327.15 million).

Sales at its stores open for over a year rose 9.3 percent.

The company had said in September that trading had been encouraging in the first two months of its latest financial year that began in August and still continued to outperform the homewares market.

Comparable online sales rose 46.2 percent to 19.9 million pounds with overall sales from online channels contributing about 16 percent to total sales in the quarter. ($1 = 0.7577 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)