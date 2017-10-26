FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dunkin' Donuts owner's sales rise 8 pct in 3rd quarter
October 26, 2017 / 10:12 AM / in a day

Dunkin' Donuts owner's sales rise 8 pct in 3rd quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc’s sales rose 8 percent in the third quarter, helped by the popularity of its breakfast sandwich wraps and iced coffees.

The U.S. company said on Thursday its net income fell slightly to $52.2 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $52.7 million, a year earlier. On a per-share basis, profit was unchanged 57 cents.

Dunkin’ Brands, which owns the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins chains, said sales rose to $224.2 million from $207.1 million. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

