Dunkin' donut chain beats same-store sales on new menu, coffee

A drink and a doughnut are seen at a Dunkin' Donuts location in the Chicago suburb of Niles, Illinois, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young/Files

(Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc’s donut chain reported quarterly U.S. same-store sales above Wall Street estimates, helped by its refreshed menu and new espresso beverages.

Same-store sales at Dunkin’ stores in the United States rose 2.4 percent above analysts’ expectations for 1.43 percent growth, according to Refinitiv IBES data. The U.S. market accounts for about half of the company’s total revenue.

International same-store sales rose 2.9 percent in the first quarter, topping expectations for 1.15 percent growth.

Chief Executive Officer David Hoffmann said the U.S. growth was the largest quarterly comparable store sales increase in four years.

“This solid performance, across both morning and afternoon, was driven by consistent, compelling national value promotions and continued beverage sales momentum,” he said in a statement.

Total revenue rose about 6 percent to $319.1 million, beating expectations of $312.5 million.

Net income rose to $52.3 million, or 63 cents per share, in the three months ended March 30 from $50.2 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.