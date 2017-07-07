Delivery firm DX says London police drops probe into unit

July 7 (Reuters) - DX Group said London police would not launch a full investigation of the British mail delivery firm on allegations relating to its collection and delivery service DX Exchange.

The company, which is buying John Menzies' distribution arm, said that City of London police had notified the firm that after consideration of allegations made, it would not be proceeding to a full investigation.

DX Group said it had co-operated with the police's preliminary investigation, which began last month, and has made changes to internal business processes in the unit, which will remain under review.

DX traces its origins to the legal sector and even today its DX Exchange members' network supplies the majority of the top legal firms within the UK.

The service, which can be used to correspond with 25,000 members across the UK and Republic of Ireland, also caters to central and local government, banks and building societies, estate agents and accountants, among others. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)