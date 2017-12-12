FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's DZ Bank moves ahead with plans to sell DVB unit -sources
Sections
Featured
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
BITCOIN
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Breakingviews
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2017 / 1:52 PM / a day ago

Germany's DZ Bank moves ahead with plans to sell DVB unit -sources

Arno Schuetze, Jonathan Saul

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT/LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - German cooperative lender DZ Bank is moving ahead with plans to sell its DVB transport finance arm, after being hit by large provisions for bad shipping loans, people familiar with the matter said.

Germany’s second-largest lender after Deutsche Bank has hired Goldman Sachs to advise it on strategic options for the DVB unit, including a sale in one go or in segments, they added.

No decision has been taken and DZ Bank will not sell DVB if it fails to get the price it seeks.

DZ Bank, DVB and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

DVB’s lending volumes stood at 11 billion euros ($13 billion) in ship finance in June 2017, while aviation accounted for 7.2 billion, offshore for 2.1 billion and land transport for 1.5 billion.

German banks, once world leaders in ship finance, are estimated to be holding at least $100 billion in distressed shipping loans. Shipping finance sources say much of this debt is unlikely to be recouped in full, meaning heavy losses on investments. ($1 = 0.8495 euros) (Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.