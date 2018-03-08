FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 10:15 AM / a day ago

EAA sets 2yr spread at MS+6, books over USD1.45bn

Julian Baker

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 8 (IFR) -

* Spread set at MS+6. Books USD1.45bn+ (275m JLM) and subject at 1:30pm. (10:11am)

* IoIs USD900m+ (175m JLM). Guidance MS+7 area. TBP today. ISIN XS1791593251. (7:53am)

* IPTs MS+7 area, USD1bn size, tbp Thursday. Due 13 Mar 2020, pay 15 Mar, off DIP, German law, Lux listing, 200k denoms. Short first coupon. (March 7)

Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (Ticker: ERSTAA), rated Aa1/AAA by Moody’s/Fitch (both stable), has mandated BAML, Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank and TD for a USD1bn Reg S 2yr transaction. The banks will be paid a fee in relation to this deal. Target market: eligible counterparties and professional investors (all distribution channels). (March 7)

