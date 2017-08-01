East India Cotton association Prices - August 01, 2017

BANGALORE, August 01(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101 36100 ICS-201 37000 ICS-102 28500 ICS-103 33200 ICS-104 37100 ICS-202 42100 ICS-105 34800 ICS-105 36700 ICS-105 42700 ICS-105 37300 ICS-105 39000 ICS-105 43000 ICS-105 41000 ICS-105 40900 ICS-105 42400 ICS-105 42200 ICS-105 43100 ICS-105 43900 ICS-106 45800 ICS-107 54500