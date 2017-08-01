FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - August 01, 2017
#Domestic News
August 1, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 3 days ago

East India Cotton association Prices - August 01, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, August 01(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
 ICS-101    36100
 ICS-201    37000
 ICS-102    28500
 ICS-103    33200
 ICS-104    37100
 ICS-202    42100
 ICS-105    34800
 ICS-105    36700
 ICS-105    42700
 ICS-105    37300
 ICS-105    39000
 ICS-105    43000
 ICS-105    41000
 ICS-105    40900
 ICS-105    42400
 ICS-105    42200
 ICS-105    43100
 ICS-105    43900
 ICS-106    45800
 ICS-107    54500

