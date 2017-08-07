FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - August 07, 2017
#Domestic News
August 7, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 5 days ago

East India Cotton association Prices - August 07, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, August 07(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
 ICS-101   35900
 ICS-201   36800
 ICS-102   28800
 ICS-103   33500
 ICS-104   37200
 ICS-202   42100
 ICS-105   34700
 ICS-105   36800
 ICS-105   42700
 ICS-105   37300
 ICS-105   39100
 ICS-105   43000
 ICS-105   41100
 ICS-105   41100
 ICS-105   42500
 ICS-105   42400
 ICS-105   43200
 ICS-105   44100
 ICS-106   45800
 ICS-107   53000

