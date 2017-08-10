East India Cotton association Prices - August 10, 2017

BANGALORE, August 10(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101 35900 ICS-201 36800 ICS-102 28800 ICS-103 33500 ICS-104 37200 ICS-202 42500 ICS-105 35000 ICS-105 37100 ICS-105 43100 ICS-105 37600 ICS-105 39400 ICS-105 43400 ICS-105 41300 ICS-105 41300 ICS-105 42700 ICS-105 42600 ICS-105 43400 ICS-105 44300 ICS-106 46000 ICS-107 53000