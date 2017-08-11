FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
East India Cotton association Prices - August 11, 2017
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
August 11, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 3 days ago

East India Cotton association Prices - August 11, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, August 11(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)----------------------
   
 ICS-101   35700
 ICS-201   36600
 ICS-102   28800
 ICS-103   33500
 ICS-104   37200
 ICS-202   42300
 ICS-105   34800
 ICS-105   36900
 ICS-105   42900
 ICS-105   37400
 ICS-105   39200
 ICS-105   43200
 ICS-105   41100
 ICS-105   41100
 ICS-105   42500
 ICS-105   42400
 ICS-105   43200
 ICS-105   44100
 ICS-106   45800
 ICS-107   53000

