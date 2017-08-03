FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - August 03, 2017
#Domestic News
August 3, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 2 months ago

East India Cotton association Prices - August 03, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, August 03(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
 ICS-101   36100
 ICS-201   37000
 ICS-102   28700
 ICS-103   33400
 ICS-104   37200
 ICS-202   42100
 ICS-105   34800
 ICS-105   36800
 ICS-105   42800
 ICS-105   37300
 ICS-105   39100
 ICS-105   43100
 ICS-105   41200
 ICS-105   41100
 ICS-105   42600
 ICS-105   42400
 ICS-105   43100
 ICS-105   44000
 ICS-106   45800
 ICS-107   53500

