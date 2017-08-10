FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - August 10, 2017
August 10, 2017

East India Cotton association Prices - August 10, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, August 10(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)----------------------
    
 ICS-101    35900
 ICS-201    36800
 ICS-102    28800
 ICS-103    33500
 ICS-104    37200
 ICS-202    42500
 ICS-105    35000
 ICS-105    37100
 ICS-105    43100
 ICS-105    37600
 ICS-105    39400
 ICS-105    43400
 ICS-105    41300
 ICS-105    41300
 ICS-105    42700
 ICS-105    42600
 ICS-105    43400
 ICS-105    44300
 ICS-106    46000
 ICS-107    53000

