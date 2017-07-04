East India Cotton association Prices - July 04, 2017

BANGALORE, July 04(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101 35800 ICS-201 36700 ICS-102 29200 ICS-103 33700 ICS-104 37600 ICS-202 43000 ICS-105 34500 ICS-105 37100 ICS-105 43800 ICS-105 37400 ICS-105 39200 ICS-105 44000 ICS-105 41000 ICS-105 41100 ICS-105 42300 ICS-105 42400 ICS-105 43300 ICS-105 44200 ICS-106 45800 ICS-107 56000