East India Cotton association Prices - July 05, 2017

BANGALORE, July 05(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101 36300 ICS-201 37200 ICS-102 29200 ICS-103 33700 ICS-104 37600 ICS-202 43100 ICS-105 34500 ICS-105 37100 ICS-105 43900 ICS-105 37400 ICS-105 39200 ICS-105 44100 ICS-105 41000 ICS-105 41100 ICS-105 42300 ICS-105 42400 ICS-105 43300 ICS-105 44200 ICS-106 45800 ICS-107 56000