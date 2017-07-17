FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - July 17, 2017
July 17, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 23 days ago

East India Cotton association Prices - July 17, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, July 17(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
   
 ICS-101   36100
 ICS-201   37000
 ICS-102   29100
 ICS-103   33600
 ICS-104   37500
 ICS-202   43000
 ICS-105   34300
 ICS-105   36900
 ICS-105   43800
 ICS-105   37400
 ICS-105   39100
 ICS-105   44000
 ICS-105   40800
 ICS-105   40500
 ICS-105   42300
 ICS-105   41900
 ICS-105   43300
 ICS-105   44200
 ICS-106   45800
 ICS-107   56000

