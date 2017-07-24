East India Cotton association Prices - July 24, 2017

BANGALORE, July 24(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101 35700 ICS-201 36600 ICS-102 28400 ICS-103 33100 ICS-104 37000 ICS-202 40800 ICS-105 34700 ICS-105 36800 ICS-105 41400 ICS-105 37500 ICS-105 39000 ICS-105 41700 ICS-105 41000 ICS-105 40500 ICS-105 42500 ICS-105 41900 ICS-105 43500 ICS-105 44000 ICS-106 45500 ICS-107 54500