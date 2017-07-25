FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - July 25, 2017
#Domestic News
July 25, 2017 / 2:04 PM / 12 days ago

East India Cotton association Prices - July 25, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, July 25(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
    
 ICS-101    35700
 ICS-201    36600
 ICS-102    28400
 ICS-103    33100
 ICS-104    37000
 ICS-202    40800
 ICS-105    34800
 ICS-105    36800
 ICS-105    41600
 ICS-105    37500
 ICS-105    39200
 ICS-105    41900
 ICS-105    41000
 ICS-105    40500
 ICS-105    42400
 ICS-105    41900
 ICS-105    43400
 ICS-105    44000
 ICS-106    45800
 ICS-107    54500

