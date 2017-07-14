East India Cotton association Prices - July 14, 2017

BANGALORE, July 14(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101 36600 ICS-201 37500 ICS-102 29100 ICS-103 33600 ICS-104 37500 ICS-202 43500 ICS-105 34500 ICS-105 37200 ICS-105 44300 ICS-105 37600 ICS-105 39400 ICS-105 44500 ICS-105 41100 ICS-105 41000 ICS-105 42600 ICS-105 42400 ICS-105 43500 ICS-105 44400 ICS-106 46000 ICS-107 56000