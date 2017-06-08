FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - June 08, 2017
#Domestic News
June 8, 2017 / 4:34 PM / 2 months ago

East India Cotton association Prices - June 08, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, June 08(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
  
 ICS-101(B22mm)     35900
 ICS-201(B22mm)     36800
 ICS-102(B22mm)     28900
 ICS-103(23mm)      33300
 ICS-104(24mm)      37200
 ICS-202(26mm)      43100
 ICS-105(26mm)      33400
 ICS-105CS(26mm)    36000
 ICS-105(27mm)      43700
 ICS-105CS(27mm)    36300
 ICS-105MMA(27)     38300
 ICS-105PHR(28)     43900
 ICS-105(28mm)      40600
 ICS-105GUJ(28mm)   41300
 ICS-105(29mm)      41900
 ICS-105(GUJ29mm)   42500
 ICS-105(30mm)      43100
 ICS-105(31mm)      44100
 ICS-106(32mm)      45900
 ICS-107(34mm)      55500

