FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
East India Cotton association Prices - June 12, 2017
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 12, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 2 months ago

East India Cotton association Prices - June 12, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, June 12(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
  
 ICS-101(B22mm)     35900
 ICS-201(B22mm)     36800
 ICS-102(B22mm)     29100
 ICS-103(23mm)      33500
 ICS-104(24mm)      37400
 ICS-202(26mm)      43500
 ICS-105(26mm)      33800
 ICS-105CS(26mm)    36100
 ICS-105(27mm)      44100
 ICS-105CS(27mm)    36400
 ICS-105MMA(27)     38400
 ICS-105PHR(28)     44300
 ICS-105(28mm)      40900
 ICS-105GUJ(28mm)   41500
 ICS-105(29mm)      42300
 ICS-105(GUJ29mm)   42700
 ICS-105(30mm)      43400
 ICS-105(31mm)      44300
 ICS-106(32mm)      45900
 ICS-107(34mm)      56000

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.